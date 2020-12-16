FIA inquiry finds Meesha guilty of smear campaign against Zafar

LAHORE: Singer Meesha Shafi has been found guilty of running a smearing campaign against singer-turned-actor Ali Zafar who she accused of sexual harassment in April 2018.

Citing evidence, an inquiry of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) found Shafi and eight other accused in the case, including model-turned-host Iffat Omar and social media famous Ali Gul Pir, announced its ruling and asked the trial court to start its proceedings against them.

Shafi, 39, ignited in 2018 what many said was Pakistan’s MeToo movement when she forwarded her claims against Zafar, 40, through a tweet. He denied the allegation and, in response, filed a defamation suit against her and others who amplified these claims online.

Sharing this because I believe that by speaking out about my own experience of sexual harassment, I will break the culture of silence that permeates through our society. It is not easy to speak out.. but it is harder to stay silent. My conscience will not allow it anymore #MeToo pic.twitter.com/iwex7e1NLZ — MEESHA SHAFI (@itsmeeshashafi) April 19, 2018

Zafar said the “baseless” allegations tarnished his image in public while his family faced agony and pain. He asked the court to issue a decree against Shafi directing her to pay Rs1 billion as damages to him.

The accused were subsequently charged with criminal defamation. If convicted, they face a maximum sentence of up to three years in prison and an Rs1 million fine for defaming the singer-actor.

In September, the FIA booked the accused under section 20 (1) of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 and R/W 109-PPC.

Subsequently, the Lahore chapter of the agency’s cybercrime wing Tuesday submitted an interim challan before the court of a special judge.

“During the course of investigation so far Meera Shafi alias Meesha Shafi, Iffat Omar, Maham Javaid, Leena Ghani, Haseemus Zaman, Fariha Ayub, Syed Faizan Raza, Humna Raza and Ali Gul Pir have been found guilty in this case as per available oral and documentary evidences,” the agency said in its challan.

“However, the complainant recorded his statement in favour of Hamna Raza to the extent of accepting her apology, thus she is not required in the investigation furthermore.”