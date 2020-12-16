Failure to learn the lessons

The fall of Dhaka was a traumatic experience for the nation. People cried on that day publicly in the streets as never before. The state-controlled television and radio were telling a day earlier that Dhaka would hold on to its last defender and last bullet. Only days earlier Lt Gen A.A.K. Niazi had announced that the enemy would have to pass over his dead body to enter the city. While referring to East Pakistan, the hacks on government payroll talked about “mohabbat ka zam zam beh raha hai” while the cars and city buses carried stickers “Allaho Akbar ki zarb lagao”. The handful of those like Habib Jalib who opposed the military operation, were bundled into jails. When reality dawned upon the people who had been fed on propaganda, some turned hysteric.

After the creation of Pakistan, those in the eastern wing demanded Bengali language also be made a state language along with Urdu, equal jobs in civil and military departments and equal development budgets. Most of all, they wanted provincial autonomy. Those with a strong centrist mindset branded these demands as the enemy’s agenda. Ayub Khan’s concentration of all powers in the central government while suppressing protests with brute force pushed the people of East Pakistan, who had been in the forefront of the struggle for Pakistan, to the wall. Yahya Khan’s military operation turned out to be the proverbial straw that broke the camel’s back. When there are disputes within family, opponents try to benefit from them. This happened in East Pakistan also.

Those ruling the truncated Pakistan failed to learn a lesson from the breakup of the country. There is a deep sense of deprivation and injustice in Balochistan. Instead of fulfilling the promises made to Sardar Akhtar Mengal, the PTI government showed him out of the ruling alliance. There are complaints that those with a centrist thinking are keen to annul the 18th Amendment. This is corroborated by the federal cabinet’s decision to make provinces accountable for their share of NFC funds. The federal government is however free to miss its own revenue targets. There is still resistance to the demand for all institutions to work within the scope spelt out for them in the Constitution. This gives one a painful sense of déjà vu.