Covid-19 deaths rising in Pakistan with Karachi hard hit

ISLAMABAD: The number of daily deaths from coronavirus-related complications crossed the grim milestone of 100 for the first time in five months with the contagious disease spreading fast in Karachi.

The government portal keeping track of the disease in Pakistan posted 105 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day toll since the peak of the first wave in June, taking the death toll to 9,010 since February when the country reported its first coronavirus infection.

The portal reported 2,731 fresh cases after conducting 38,028 tests — a positivity ratio of 7.18 percent. The new infections increased the coronavirus total to 445,977.