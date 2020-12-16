Columnist Irfan Husain passes away

ISLAMABAD: Irfan Husain, retired civil servant-turned-columnist, died in Dorset, England on Wednesday morning, his son confirmed.

According to Shakir Husain, his father “slipped away gently” and that he was “grateful” for being “able to be with him”.

My father and dear friend, Irfan Husain, passed away in Dorset, England. I am grateful that he slipped away gently and that I was able to be with him. See you on the other side, Abba. — Shakir Husain (@shakirhusain) December 16, 2020

In a column published in August, Husain had said that he had been diagnosed with a rare type of cancer nearly three years ago.

Born in 1944 in Amritsar, Husain migrated to Pakistan with his family following Partition. After obtaining a master’s degree in economics, he joined the Civil Service of Pakistan in 1967 and served until 2004.

According to his publisher Harper Collins, Husain “pursued a parallel and covert career as a freelance journalist for most of his working life, writing under a succession of pseudonyms”.

First, as Mazdak, a nom de plume, and later by his real name, Husain became a columnist for Dawn, writing for over the last two decades.

Husain also authored a book, Fatal Faultlines: Pakistan, Islam and the West, which was published in 2012.

Since 2002, the publisher said, he divided his time between the United Kingdom, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

In a self-obituary that appeared in an online portal in 2015, Husain described his life as “attributed to his love of good food and drink, and extended holidays at his beach house in Sri Lanka”.

His death was mourned by journalists and intellectuals alike who expressed condolences through social media.