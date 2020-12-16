Bomb defused near Bilawal Chowrangi in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh Police on Tuesday defused a bomb installed in a double-cabin vehicle, parked near Bilawal Chowrangi area.

South Karachi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sheeraz Nazir informed the media that there were some foreigners in the vehicle. They have been shifted to a safer place and investigation has been started.

He further said that a bomb disposal squad was called in after the suspicious vehicle was spotted moving in the area near the Bilawal House. A 200-metre area was cordoned off and people were evacuated before the squad inspected the explosive-ridden vehicle.

He added that the car and suspects belong to a local restaurant.