Balochistan govt on verge of collapse after ANP decides to quit

QUETTA: Balochistan Awami Party-led (BAP) government of Balochistan is at the risk of collapse after the Awami National Party (ANP), a part of the ruling coalition, announced to resign from the legislative assembly in pursuance of the decision made by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), INP reported Wednesday citing sources.

The four MPAs are expected to submit their resignations to the party leadership before the weekend, the sources added.

In this regard, Balochistan Minister for Agriculture and Cooperatives Zmarak Khan Achakzai, an ANP leader, said the party would implement the decisions taken by the PDM leadership and tender their resignations.

The decision comes as 23 opposition members in the Balochistan assembly are said to have submitted their resignations to their respective party leaders. 11 of them belong to JUI-F, 10 to Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) and one from Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP).

Meanwhile, former Balochistan chief minister Nawab Aslam Raisani – who was elected as an independent candidate – is also expected to resign.

The provincial assembly has 65 members: BAP 24, JUI-F 11 (they contested the 2018 elections on the MMA platform) BNP-M 10, PTI seven, ANP four, BNP-Awami three, Hazara Democratic Party (HDP) two, PML-N one (Sanaullah Zehri who has left from the party), PkMAP one, JWP one and an independent.