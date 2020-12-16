Armed forces prepared to vanquish threats in all domains: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan visited a field exercise area near Gujranwala on Wednesday to witness the ongoing field exercises, particularly those related to air defence systems.

COAS and CAS witnessed ongoing field exercises, where concepts related to optimum use of Long Range Air Defence (LRAD) weapon systems and airspace management were being practised.

The exercise showcased the concept of ‘Comprehensive Layered Integrated Air Defence’ in which aerial weapons of all regimes were incorporated. The exercise was aimed at achieving optimum synergy amongst air defence elements, manoeuvring forces and all aerial platforms, including fighter aircraft, helicopters and drones. Its purpose is to improve the mastery of the army’s response against any misadventure by the enemy.

Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan, Commander Army Air Defence Command received the COAS and CAS. Corps Commanders Mangla and Gujranwala were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion COAS lauded the professionalism of Army Air Defence and expressed complete satisfaction on operational readiness. There is a need for greater cooperation, integration and synchronisation to tackle complex and fluid battlefield challenges that lie ahead, COAS emphasised.

Pakistan Armed Forces, with the support of our great nation, are fully prepared to vanquish threats in all domains, COAS concluded.