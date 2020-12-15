‘Where will this political instability then lead us?’ asks FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi while rejecting the resignation narrative of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), asked what they hoped to achieve should their ultimatum regarding Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resignation be fulfilled.

“Let’s assume that there is an election, and you get the mandate. Why would the PTI then accept your mandate? Where will this political instability then lead us?” the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader asked while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

Terming their demands as “undemocratic” and “unconstitutional”, Qureshi, in the capacity of PTI vice chairman, stated that the party is categorically rejecting the ultimatum.

“The country cannot function on your whims,” he stressed, adding that the assemblies would not be dissolved.

However, Qureshi said that the decision did not indicate the government’s “stubbornness”, and hinted at the possibility of a dialogue. “We are political people and are open-minded”.

He added that the PDM leaders are also not united and failed to take stance over the long march issue. Qureshi maintained that there was nothing new in PDM’s Lahore rally as none of the opposition leaders put forward a concrete future line of action.

Furthermore, he pointed out the double standards of the PDM’s stance on media. The alliance had blamed the media for the shortcomings of the Lahore rally on December 13, to which FM Qureshi said, “if it reports [news] that favours you, then it is free and if it doesn’t then it is under the pressure of institutions.”

He also claimed that there were two factions in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) — one which sided with PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and the other which sided with PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

Similarly, he said regarding the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) that the decisions are truly taken by Asif Ali Zardari and that party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is just a figurehead. “Bilawal tried to give an impression in his speech that he is the decision-maker.”

Furthermore, he lambasted Bilawal for saying the time for talks is over and told the PPP chairman to learn from Asif Ali Zardari. “This is inexperience talking,” he said.

“What is this dialogue about then if there is no room for one?” the senior PTI official asked.

Stating that the nation has recognised the anti-country agenda of the PDM, the foreign minister took jabs at the so-called resignations from assemblies planned by the PDM.

“If you have consensus on resignations and are serious, then on the 31st, your resignations should reach the speaker and not the leadership of your parties. Submitting resignations to leadership is just for show.”

Maintaining that there is “no unity” in the 11-party alliance, he advised them to “learn from the lessons of history”.