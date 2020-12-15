The drama continues

Why is there so much fuss on Media regarding Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) current and potential plans to overthrow an existing government by an alleged scheme of putsch or coup d’état? Is there something new? We should have now been inured to these tactics of politicians.

There was once a time, not very long ago indeed, when similar stratagem and techniques were used by the incumbent PTI regime against the erstwhile Government in power to oust or overthrow it. At that time, these political parties (who were in power) were regarding PTI’s actions as illegitimate, immoral and unethical. May I dare ask how their own plans now become credible, justifiable and in the favor of common people?

Thousands of people had been amassed by PTI on the promises of provision of millions of jobs, eradication of corruption and provision of quality education, medical welfare and an introduction of a just police and judicial system. PTI’s rhetoric was based on potential rigging in elections by the N-League, the then government in power. Now, PDM is also pledging similar things by pointing out the rising unemployment and inflation due to bad governance of the incumbent government. Ironically, today N-League is blaming PTI for forming an illegal government by rigged elections. Ergo, this drama is not something new for the polity of Pakistan.

One thing can be concluded easily that common people have no concern for who is in power, instead, their concerns are simple. They want jobs, deflation, quality education, free health care, easy to reach judiciary system and eradication of crimes. So question to the aspiring candidates of PDM, seeking a government of their own by overthrowing the incumbent regime: will you be able to cope with all these challenges, or, will there be a similar episode be repeated once you get into power if it so happens to you?

Raja Amin Afzal

Muzaffarabad AJK