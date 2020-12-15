Rasheed invites opposition to parliament to resolve public issues

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has urged the opposition parties to show prudence and come to the parliament to resolve public issues.

Talking to a private news channel on Tuesday, Rasheed said that parliament is the only forum where political issues can be resolved. He said the government is willing to negotiate with the opposition on issues of national interest but not on the issues of NRO and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) cases.

He said that it does not matter whether the opposition goes on a long march or resigns from the assemblies, but they must take a constitutional and democratic path to resolve the issues. The interior minister said that the people across the country have rejected the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) narrative.

Rasheed said that governments use different methods at their disposal to deal with protests and marches, such as mutual negotiations, dialogue and other initiatives that come under the ambit of the law. Without going into details, the former railways minister said that the opposition’s wish to engage with “someone” is not being fulfilled.

“If you [Opposition] say that you don’t want to talk to us [the government], then it seems that the wish you have in your heart to hold talks with ‘someone’ is not being fulfilled,” he said.

Earlier, the minister said that he has not dealt strictly with the PDM’s workers when they arrived to attend the rally in Lahore. “Did I even stop one wagon, one car throughout the entire country when it was my first day [as interior minister]?” he asked.

The comments from the interior minister came after PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced on Monday that the 11-party alliance’s lawmakers would hand in their resignations from the provincial and national assemblies on December 31.

“Today, we want to make it clear: The government should resign till January 31. If it does not, then the [PDM leadership] will announce a long-march on February 1,” Fazlur had said as he addressed a press conference along with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto. However, Fazlur had said that the final date for the long-march would be finalised later.