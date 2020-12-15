PDM leaders booked for violating Covid SOPs during Lahore rally

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz, among other party leaders and workers, has been booked for flouting the coronavirus standard operating procedure during the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) jalsa at Minar-e-Pakistan on December 13.

At the complaint of the security of Great Iqbal Park, a first information report (FIR) was registered at the Lari Adda police station. This included 15 charges, comprising SOP violations, sound system act, and more.

The FIR also stated that PDM leaders broke the gate and fences of the Greater Iqbal Park to enter for the jalsa, and that PML-N’s Malik Waseem Khokhar barged into the park with 125.

The FIR was registered under Sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 506 (criminal intimidation), 440 (mischief committed after preparation made for causing death or hurt), 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 290 (public nuisance), 291(continuance of nuisance after injunction to discontinue), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function) of the Pakistan Penal Code as well as the Punjab Sound Systems (Regulation) Act, 2015, Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, 1960, and Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Ordinance, 2020.

Senior PML-N leaders – including Khawaja Saad Rafique, Ahsan Iqbal, Shahid Khaqan, Khawaja Asif, Talal Chaudhry, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Ayaz Sadiq, Saad Rafique, Rana Sanaullah – and several others have been named in the FIR.

Last week, the police had registered a case against PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz and other leaders and activists of the party for violating coronavirus restrictions during corner meetings the party held in different constituencies of Lahore in preparation of the PDM’s sixth rally.