PDM Lahore meeting caused hefty damage to Minto Park: PHA

LAHORE: The final anti-government meeting of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) at Minto Park, Lahore on Sunday caused a loss of Rs7.2 million to the national exchequer, the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) said.

The authority said it has decided to recover the amount for damages from the alliance and also decided to take action under the Land Revenue Act, 1967.

The authority will also file police cases against the PDM leadership for the damage sustained by the park.

Workers and supporters of PDM parties vandalised park infrastructure, including breaking iron fences, locks and gates of the venue.

On Saturday, a good number of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers reached the venue, broke the locks of its main gate and placed chairs and installed lights at its ground.

Some PML-N leaders also visited the venue and oversaw the preparations. PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz also reached there late Saturday night to take a look at the arrangements.

While the opposition insisted the rally was successful in building up momentum for the proposed long march to Islamabad, Prime minister Imran Khan rebutted the claim.

“Pathetic. PDM spent so much money, time, effort & displayed utter callousness by endangering ppl’s lives during COVID19 spike – showing the scant regard they have for citizens’ safety & well-being,” he tweeted.

The opposition said the government was only using the coronavirus as an excuse to break its momentum. Meanwhile, opposition leaders said all the other activity in the country, such as mass transit, shopping plazas, weddings, and even the government’s own gatherings of hundreds, continue.