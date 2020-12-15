Pandemic calls for innovation, digitalisation of education: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood has said that the unprecedented challenge brought by the pandemic calls for innovation and digitalisation of education.

Shafqat Mehmood said this on Tuesday while addressing Huawei’s ‘Igniting Innovation through Education’ summit as the key-note speaker.

Hosted in partnership with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Institute for Information Technologies in Education, the summit recognised the role of education as a catalyst for change, bringing people closer and making society more sustainable and prosperous.

The minister said that within 15 days of the pandemic, the ministry acquired an exclusive television channel to launch a tele-school. For ten hours a day, lessons for classes 1-12 were broadcast in different modules, he further said.

He maintained that an SMS system was established with the help of telecom companies to give students a medium for feedback on the lessons. Knowing that not everyone has access to television sets, especially in the rural parts of the country, a radio school was also launched by the prime minister of Pakistan.

For higher education institutes, classes, teaching and examinations were moved online. This transition came with its own set of challenges, the biggest one being unavailability of stable internet in some parts of the country, which the government is planning to further expand to ensure that the entire country is covered, the minister further said.

“We have established a department of distance learning within the ministry, as we feel distance-learning will have a huge role, even after the pandemic ends.” With ICT solutions now widely recognized as building blocks of an intelligent society, supporting innovation and imagination through education is increasingly important to the national development agendas of nations across the Middle East.