Pakistan to conduct MRCP PACES clinical exam twice a year

RAWALPINDI: A five-member team of the Federation of Royal Colleges of Physicians (RCP) of United Kingdom, headed by Dr Donald O’Donoghue, visited Pakistan to conduct Membership of RCP Practical Assessment of Clinical Examination Skills (PACES) clinical examination.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday that the visit was made after mutual collaboration, conferences and memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Surgeon General of Pakistan Army and RCP(UK).

The clinical examination for Membership of the Royal Colleges of Physicians of the United Kingdom, PACES, was conducted at Pak-Emirates Military Hospital in Rawalpindi, which is the first-ever centre established in Pakistan by Royal College of Physicians UK.

According to the ISPR, this has been the 15-year journey to open the MRCP PACES Centre in Pakistan. From now on, MRCP PACES Clinical Examination will be held regularly at least twice a year in Pakistan, said the statement. The exam lasted three days and 45 candidates were examined.

Dr Donald Farquhar, Federation International Medical Director for Assessment shared, “MRCP exams are offered in 36 countries around the world at more than 100 locations and over 25,000 doctors take the exams each year.” he maintained that the advent of these high-level medical exams in Pakistan will provide doctors with the opportunity to take this examination locally.

It is pertinent to mention here that the MRCP(UK) PACES exams were held for the first time in Pakistan during February this year.

Commenting on the examination process on MRCP website, Dr Donald said: “The February event went extremely smoothly with great efficiency and professionalism demonstrated by the local examination team. Congratulations are due to all who supported the mock examination and the surrounding arrangements.”

The panel of examination from the UK included Dr Donald Farquhar, Prof Charles Twort, Dr Peter Newman, Dr Tanzeem Raza and Dr Roderick Harvery. They were joined by a team in Pakistan including Prof Aamir Ghafoor Khan, lead examiner for MRCP in Pakistan, Prof Imran Fazal, Prof Khurshid Muhammad Uttra, Prof Wasim Alamgir, Prof Zafar Ali Qureshi, Prof Shazia Nisar, Prof Azmat Hayat, Dr Asim Yousaf, Dr Muhammad Salim, Dr Haroon Hafiz and Dr Mohsin Saif, said the statement.