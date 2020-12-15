Pakistan ranked 154th among 189 states on Human Development Index

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan was ranked 154th among 189 countries on the United Nation’s Human Development Index (HDI) 2020 rankings.

The HDI rankings are measured by combining indicators of health, education, and standards of living but this year included two more elements: a nation’s carbon dioxide emissions and material footprint that put enormous strain on the planet.

In other South Asian countries, India ranked at 131 on the planetary pressures-adjusted HDI; Bangladesh, 133; Sri Lanka, 72; Maldives, 95; Nepal, 142, and Bhutan, 129.

Oil-rich Norway, Ireland, Hong Kong (China), Iceland, Germany led the rankings, while Niger, the Central African Republic, Chad, South Sudan and Burundi have the lowest scores in the HDI measurements.

The United States is placed at 17th position. This year’s Human Development Report (HDR), which reviews the performance of the countries in the year 2019, is titled: “The New Frontier: Human Development and the Anthropocene.”

“With its new, experimental Planetary pressures–adjusted Human Development Index, we hope to open a new conversation on the path ahead for each country—a path yet unexplored,” Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Achim Steiner said as he launched the HDR 2020, a flagship study which the programme produces annually.

“Humans wield more power over the planet than ever before. In the wake of Covid-19, record-breaking temperatures and spiralling inequality, it is time to use that power to redefine what we mean by progress, where our carbon and consumption footprints are no longer hidden,” he stated.

The report is 30th in a series which began in 1990. The first UNDP HDR was prepared and launched under the leadership of the late Dr Mahbubul Haq, a former Pakistan finance minister.

The next frontier for human development will require working with and, not against, nature while transforming social norms, values, and government and financial incentives, the report argues.

The report estimates that by 2100 the poorest countries in the world could experience up to 100 more days of extreme weather due to climate change each year- a number that could be cut in half if the Paris Agreement on climate change is fully implemented.

And yet fossil fuels are still being subsidized: the full cost to societies of publicly financed subsidies for fossil fuels – including indirect costs – is estimated at over US$5 trillion a year, or 6.5 per cent of global GDP, according to International Monetary Fund figures cited in the report.

Reforestation and taking better care of forests could alone account for roughly a quarter of the pre-2030 actions we must take to stop global warming from reaching two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.