NHS refutes claims of allowing private sector to import Covid vaccine

A spokesperson for the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS), Sajid Shah, has refuted the claims that the private sector would be allowed to separately import the Covid-19 vaccine for those individuals that could afford.

This statement was backed up by Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan CEO Asim Rauf, who had said, “Such permissions can’t be given at this point because governments all over the world over are struggling to procure Covid-19 vaccines”.

Earlier in the day, a local news outlet had incorrectly reported a statement supposedly issued by the health ministry on allowing the private procurement of the vaccine.

However, it has emerged that the earlier reports were false and that the government will still follow its three-phase plan for procuring and distributing the vaccine, as was stated earlier.

In the first phase of vaccinations, frontline health workers attending to patients and people over 65 years will be vaccinated.

In the second phase, the remaining healthcare workers and people over 60 years of age will get preference.

Furthermore, the vaccine alliance GAVI has also pledged to provide vaccines for the 20 per cent population. By the end of 2021, it would be available to the masses.

Last week, Parliamentary Secretary NHS Nausheen Hamid had confirmed to a local news outlet that the allocation for vaccine purchase had been enhanced to $250 million from $150 million.

“We will sign a purchase agreement with more than one company to ensure that we get a vaccine,” she had said, adding that Russia had also offered its vaccine to Pakistan recently.

“The Chinese vaccine is also under trial in Pakistan so we will get the vaccine on a priority basis. As per assurances given by the companies, we may get between 100,000 and 500,000 doses by the end of February or in March. The vaccine will be administered to the most vulnerable people such as healthcare professionals working with Covid-19 patients,” a senior official of the Ministry of National Health Services had said separately.

Earlier, Pakistan had decided to contact the World Bank (WB) for Covid-19 vaccine funding.