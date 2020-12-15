The highest on Earth, even the greatest literally, Mount Everest has been now creating many interesting news pieces after its latest height measurement by numerous laborious, great mountain surveyors out there.

No eyes can see the whole Himalayan beauty around! No mouths can utter the in-depth geological wonders of this gigantic mountain range on the planet! No words in the world could fulfill the praise of Mount Everest! This is no interesting poem but this has been the beautiful, undisputed fact as such.

Feeling pulled back to my school memories, I am herein fondly remembering those beautiful 1990s schooldays in my native areas like Korkai, Tuticorin, Tiruchendur, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu when we the school students would usually get immersed in the school books on geography, memorising and uttering the beauty of Mount Everest from the school syllabus. Still, all I as a passionate person wish is to go back to those schooldays even now at this stage.

That apart, the latest interesting news pieces coming from the world media desks are all welcome and have been rather scintillating. That said, there is no need to create controversy over the height of THE HIGHEST in the world. Where is the question of this then? I don’t see any sensible reason behind/could not find any controversy over there creating unnecessary confusion and negative vibes around the Himalayas. No one could do so indeed because a slight hint of this natural wonder can not only make the people and countries alike spellbound but also make them all speak volumes about the boundless beauty of Mount Everest non-stop.

Finally, the unquestionable credit goes to all the researchers, climbers, surveyors for their great hard work involved and also to Asian nations like Nepal, China, Pakistan, India for all their support, both financial and multilateral in the matter of making Mount Everest the everlasting geographical beauty on Mother Earth.

P Senthil Saravana Durai

Mumbai