Defusing the crisis by reaching an understanding

Unwise to underrate PDM

The opposition’s rally at Minar-e-Pakistan was neither the largest ever, as claimed by Mr Khaqqan Abbasi nor a flop as maintained by Prime Minister Imran Khan. The rally was by all standards a fairly successful gathering at a time when many avoided going to rallies because of the pandemic and Sunday being one of the coldest days of the winter. It needs to be further realised that rallies are attended only by the activists of a party or alliance who are just a fraction of its voters, who mostly prefer to stay home and turn out only on Election Day.

What should worry Mr Khan and his patrons is that the delay of the promised march on Islamabad till the end of January has, instead of dispelling the crisis, prolonged it further. The state of uncertainty that has come to prevail is casting an ominous shadow over the economy and it would be futile to hope that it would disappear by ridiculing the PDM leadership. It might be gratifying for the PM to find that he has 13million followers on his Twitter account, up by 3million since October. Former President Musharraf too had a massive Facebook fan club backing his plans to return to lead the country in May 2013. Mr Imran Khan needs to be reminded that the common man’s level of dissatisfaction with the government is on the rise, because of increasing rising prices and service charges. The government takes pride in bringing the sugar price down from Rs102 to Rs81 per kilo in a month but people compare it to Rs 55 per kilo under the previous government. Prices of most of the basic commodities continue to be beyond the common man’s reach. On Monday Nepra’s fuel price adjustment led to a further increase in the electricity tariff by Rs 1.11 per unit. A further rise in petroleum and diesel prices is expected. Failure to import LNG on time is going to cause gas shortages in January, raising tempers

The opposition remains divided over the issue of resignations. It is however united over the march and dharna in Islamabad. Unless some sort of understanding is reached with the PDM during the breather of about a month and half, the crisis is bound to further deepen which is not good for the country.