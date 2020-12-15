Covid-19 kills 73, infects 2,459 nationwide in 24 hours: NCOC

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: The novel coronavirus took the lives of 73 people nationwide and infected some 2,459 people in the last 24 hours with a positivity ratio of 7.12 percent, data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed Tuesday.

Government portal keeping track of the pandemic showed infections inflated to 443,246 against 386,333 recoveries and 8,905 deaths, leaving behind 48,008 active cases.

Pakistan, after miraculously surviving the first wave, is now in the middle of a second wave of the novel coronavirus. To contain the second wave, authorities have re-imposed smart lockdowns in virus-affected zones, along with a general ban on public meetings and rallies.

Meanwhile, despite an influx of new hospitalisations, the government has yet to fully utilise its full testing capacity of 75,303, with daily testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Pakistan’s testing policies likely only record the most symptomatic patients while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which studies suggest comprise the majority of infections nationwide.

Meanwhile, a ray of hope appeared after the country observed a slight reduction in fresh cases on Monday. Pakistan reported 2,362 new cases, the lowest number of daily cases since November 18.

According to NCOC, the highest fatalities were from Karachi where 2,573 people have died of the disease. Lahore has posted 1,359 fatalities, trailed by Peshawar and Rawalpindi with714 and 562 deaths respectively.

The highest single-day positivity rate was observed in Hyderabad where 22.45 percent of its PCR tests came back positive, followed by Karachi at 19.89 percent and Peshawar with 19.04 percent.

Sindh and Balochistan reported positivity rates of 14.9 percent and 14.2 percent respectively, followed by Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) with 9.4 percent and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 7.2 percent.

While, Islamabad witnessed a positivity ratio of 4.3 percent, Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan posted 3.8 percent and 0.5 percent ratios.

The mortality rate remains at 2.0 percent compared to the global rate of 2.22 percent. With 87.1 percent of the Covid-19 patients surviving the contagious disease, Pakistan has one of the highest recovery rates.

VACCINE IN TWO MONTHS:

Meanwhile, Prime Minister’s National Task Force on Science and Technology Chairman Dr Attaur Rehman has said a vaccine for the coronavirus would be available in Pakistan in the next two months.

He reiterated that the first priority would be given to healthcare workers, adding that the process to vaccinate the entire population would take some time due to a large population.

In a related development, the Ministry of National Health Services on Monday refuted media reports claiming it had allowed the private sector to purchase vaccines for those individuals that can afford to pay for them.

A report published in The Express Tribune quoted a statement issued by the health ministry as stating the government had given permission to “cater to the segment of society that can afford” the vaccine.

However, Sajid Shah, the spokesperson for the ministry, denied issuing such a statement.