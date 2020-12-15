Centre ready to take additional burden of spending provincial resources as per new NFC Award: Faraz

ISLAMABAD – The federal government will seek to ensure that there is no room for complaints in the mechanism for funds distribution under the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award by mandating that the provinces’ share also be spent by the federal government, Information Minister Shibli Faraz announced on Tuesday.

“Once it is the federal government that is given the provincial resources then the federal government will have no reason to complain,” said Faraz addressing a post-cabinet meeting press conference in Islamabad.

“Any federal government in the foreseeable future, including ours, is like to be formed by the same party as the one ruling Punjab, and naturally none of the other provinces matter. I think the new NFC Award would make the sharing mechanism flawless,” he added.

The information minister said that in order to hold the provinces accountable for how they spend the money, it is important that they aren’t given any money to spend.

It emerged during the discussion, and following a presentation given by the finance ministry, that “there is a fundamental gap between the money that the centre gives to the provinces and the money that centre wants to give to the provinces.”

“The federal government, the centre, is ready to take up this additional burden of spending provinces’ money on their behalf as per new NFC Award in the greater interest of the nation, and in order to pass on the benefits to provinces in true spirit of the federation. There is no greater benefit than officially having nothing to do,” Faraz maintained.