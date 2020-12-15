CCP uncovers evidence of cartelisation in cement sector

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) on Tuesday announced that the commission had found firm evidence of cartelisation in the cement manufacturing sector and had proven the involvement of All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) in anti-competitive activities

The big players, including Lucky Cement, Bestway Cement, DG Khan Cement, Attock Cement, Kohat Cement, Cherat Cement, Dewan Cement, Fecto Cement and Kohat Cement, were also involved in cartelisation to harm the consumer’s interest in the market, said a senior official while talking to the media.

He said that the CCP would issue notices to the cement manufacturers for involvement in cartelisation, market malpractices and market deception.

He added the CCP had started an inquiry against the cement manufacturers on the basis of various media reports published between April and May 2020 regarding an increase in the price of cement, particularly the 50kg bag, by cement manufacturers.

The media reports alleged that increase in the price of cement by Rs45-55 per 50kg bag was due to cartelisation by the manufacturers who held a meeting subsequent to which price increase was announced, he said.

He informed that in order to ascertain possible prima facie violation of Section 3 and 4 of the Competition Act, 2010, a probe was conducted.

He said that from the information gathered, it was revealed that during the months June-July 2019, a sharp increase in cement prices was recorded in Islamabad Rs63/50kg bag, Lahore Rs101/50kg and Karachi Rs32/50kg translating into a hike of 11.4 per cent, 18.6 per cent and 5.0 per cent, respectively.

The senior official said that it was surprising to note that the increase in the price of cement came into effect at a time when global coal prices dropped due to excess supply and lower demand.

He said that as same oil prices reduced considerably in the international and domestic markets between April and May 2020 (Petrol and Diesel reduced by Rs15 and Rs27 respectively).

He further said that interest rates dropped to a single-digit figure as State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) slashed the interest rates by 525 bps from 13.25 per cent to 8 per cent during the fiscal year 2019-20.

The senior official said that based on the foregoing, the commission on May 18, 2020, authorised an inquiry under Section 37(1) of the Act to ascertain whether there had been any prima facie violation of Section 3 and/or Section 4 of the Act on part of the cement manufacturers and submit a report in the matter.

He said that to understand reasons behind the cement price increase, the inquiry committee sought information from cement manufacturing companies vide letters dated May 20, 2020, and August 12, 2020, on the various aspects pricing, production, other important. On September 24, 2020, the CCP had conducted search and inspection of the APCMA main office and the office of senior vice chairman of the APCMA’s executive committee; a senior employee of a major cement company in Lahore.

Moreover, the impounded records – which included WhatsApp messages and emails – warranted conducting a more thorough search and inspection in the South Zone to obtain evidence relating to anti-competitive practices, he informed.

He said that the evidence suggests the possibility of a cartel arrangement between the cement manufacturers.

It is pertinent to mention that various factors among others lower demand of cement in the first two quarters of 2020, and an almost parallel increase in cement prices and data collected from Pakistan Bureau Statistics and the cement companies, became the basis of CCP’s inquiry and the earlier search, he added.

He briefed that sudden rise in price by the cement manufacturers at a time when there was low demand compared to the installed capacity of the manufactures and considering that input fuel cost (coal and oil), transportation and interest rate had declined raises suspicion of a collective rise in price by cement companies.

He said that the cement sector had a history of collusive activities and it had been penalized in the past to an amount of collectively more than Rs6.3 billion on account of forming a cartel and involvement in the prohibited agreements in violation of Section 4 of the Act.

He further said that in 2012 the commission again initiated an inquiry against cement companies, however, the same could not be preceded and concluded due to stay order granted to cement companies by the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The current inquiry was initiated in 2020.