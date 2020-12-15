Bishop calls for promoting religious harmony

LAHORE: A senior church leader on Tuesday called for promoting religious harmony in the country, saying the true spirit of Christmas was about sharing love and hope with each other.

“All three Abrahamic faiths believe that the birth of Jesus Christ is a practical example of God’s eternal love for humankind, therefore we must foster harmony and brotherhood within our communities,” said Bishop Azad Marshall, president of the National Council of Churches in Pakistan, while addressing a Christmas cake-cutting event at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore. GCU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Asghar Zaidi was also present on the occasion.

Marshall said that Christ was born according to a Divine plan which resulted in the salvation and redemption of human beings and led them towards reconciliation with God. “It is written in the Scriptures that God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, which means that Christ was sent for the entire mankind, not just Christians, Jews and Muslims,” he said.

He said that Christmas reminds us that it is the celebration of the restoration of the broken relationships whether they were broken due to human instinct to rebel against God Almighty or they affected families and communities because of its darkness. He added that Christmas is the day of beginning new relations between God and man and amongst human beings.

The bishop lauded Dr Zaidi for organizing the event for the university’s Christian staff members, saying such gestures of goodwill would surely help in bringing the two communities closer. “Intolerance and extremism in society can only be overcome through love and respect for each other’s faith,” he added.