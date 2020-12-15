Babar, Shan named in Wisden’s Test Team of the Year 2020

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and left handed-batsman Shan Masood made it to the Wisden’s Test Team of the Year 2020.

The team was comprised of the best performers during the period from December 19, 2019 to December 11, 2020.

Babar had scored 600 runs at an average of 100 in the six matches, while Shan had made three centuries.

“All told, that is not a bad average. Babar made sure the return of Test cricket was a joyous, triumphant one, and it was fitting that he, a player who had already inspired such hope in the country, should provide even more. That he will be disappointed with his exploits in England, despite averaging just under 50, shows how high his standards now are,” wrote Wisdon.

“Three tons in three consecutive innings earn Shan Masood his place in this team, even if he tailed off somewhat alarmingly against England.”

Wisden’s Test Team of the Year was led by New Zealand’s skipper Kane Williamson while other players include Dom Sibley, Shan Masood, Marnus Labuschagne, Babar Azam, Ben Stokes, Quinton de Kock, Kyle Jamieson, Stuart Broad, Tim Southee and Nathan Lyon.