Arrest warrants for NAB witness in Paragon City case

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant of a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) witness for prolonged absence in a case against PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique in the Paragon City scam.

The reference accuses the brothers of wrongfully receiving payment(s) to the tune of Rs18.2 million from M/s Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd in their bank accounts.

During the hearing, the two suspects appeared before the court of accountability judge Jawadul Hassan.

The judge ordered the NAB prosecutor to produce its witness. At this, the prosecutor replied the witness could not come as she was busy at a wedding ceremony of a family member.

While expressing annoyance over the absence of the witness, the judge ordered the anti-graft agency to produce the witness today to record her statement and adjourned the hearing temporarily.

After resuming the hearing, the judge questioned if the witness had come. To which, he responded the bureau has asked Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to ascertain the reason behind the witness’ absence.

The judge observed the witness was not taking the case seriously.

Meanwhile, the investigation officer in the case also failed to produce his witnesses. He said the proceedings were delayed due to the absence of witnesses.

Terming the response of NAB officials unsatisfactory, the court issued arrest warrants for the witness and adjourned the hearing till December 18.

THE CASE:

NAB said Saad in order to conceal the origin of his illegitimate pecuniary benefits established a proprietorship concern — M/s Saadan Associates — whereby he wrongfully gained an amount of Rs58 million from M/s Executive Builders, a proxy of Paragon City, in the last few years under the garb of consultancy services.

Similarly, the bureau accused Salman of the same practice by establishing M/s KSR Associates and receiving Rs39 million from the M/s Executive Builders under the garb of consultancy services.

The other three accused – Nadeem Zia, Umar Zia and Farhan Ali – the alleged owners of Paragon City, had been declared absconders for skipping the proceedings.

The reference said the Khwaja brothers through their frontmen and with the abatement of former MPA Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia established a housing project in the name of Air Avenue.

The project was later converted into a housing scheme namely Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd, which the NAB said was an illegal society and not approved by the LDA.

The NAB alleged that the suspects along with other accomplices cheated the public at large and obtained illegal financial benefits from the funds of the illegal society.