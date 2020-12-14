Child abuse is more of a problem than we think

Rampaging beasts, broken angels, their roar of pain, skin that breathes and beats scars, tangled sentences, naked expressions, turns and thorns, hidden secrets, damage done─ a fact long-hidden in Pakistan, concealed in the hush of taboo, is no more hidden. Child sexual abuse is a social evil of significant magnitude. It is an interpersonal trauma, that is, perpetrated by evil demons with their twisted and lustful hands, against minors. Child sexual abuse plagues minors of all shapes, sizes, and backgrounds.

Anecdotal evidence suggests that incidents of children being abused is so high that it’s almost an ambiguous malaise. The talk of sexual abuse of boys often meets laughter and murky glances. Why is this a butt of jokes? Mercifully, the scenario is not the same for the abuse of girls. The proximity of this social evil shatters the pillars that anchor our community values. Most of the time, societal pressure and societal respect clouds our judgment and influences our decisions regarding this debauchery.

Child abuse is very common in our country. It is important to understand, evaluate and reduce the risk factors of abuse and familiarize yourself with it. Victims are not responsible for their victimization. The odds are very low that a child is lying. The odds are very high that the ravaging monster is manipulating you to believe that the child is lying. Believe the child. A society will never be harmed by any outside threat, until it has corrupted its insides by reaching a moral decline. Some questions to ask ourselves are: Have we reached an absolute moral decline? When will all this strike a chord? When will all this spark a firestorm to set us free?

To make matters worse, the definition of rape under section 375 of the Penal Code only includes a man forcibly to have sex with a female without consent but fails to cover a man forcing himself on another male (that is covered by section 377). One can only hope that scandals like the one in Kasur (2015) involving sexual abuse of boys in front of the cameras will one day change this thinking pattern. Child abuse in Kasur has continued since 2007 when the victims were most school students. Thus, there is a severe need for the lawmakers to look into this issue and ensure that the boys are treated fairly and justly and that sex without consent with a boy should also be labelled as “rape”.

The accused of the Kasur incident may argue that the boys were having consensual sex and they were not guilty of any such crime. A question arises here that if a child cannot drive, own property, vote, or file an FIR, then why is the same child considered mature and capable enough of giving consent to sex? Anyway, Section 377 PPC criminalises consensual sex.

Sexual abuse can cause serious physical, emotional and mental harm to children both in the short term and the long term. In the short term, children may suffer from health issues, such as sexually transmitted infections, physical harms and injuries and unwanted pregnancies. In the long term, the victims of sexual abuse are more likely to suffer from anxiety, depression, eating disorders and stress disorders. They are also more likely to self-harm, become involved in criminal activities, behavioural issues, misuse drugs and alcohol, and to commit suicide as young adults. The victims picture themself in every other child happily playing outdoors, every child painting his or her childhood dreams and in every child who smiles without the fear of tomorrow. But, unfortunately, it is the victim who knows that the rainbow comes and goes. He or she is unable to overcome the inappropriate shame and self-blame, imposed on him or her by the abuse, to find self-respect, confidence and esteem.

The writer is an English Literature and Linguistics graduate based in Islamabad and can be reached at [email protected]