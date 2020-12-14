Politeness or honesty?

The original catch-22

One of the toughest challenges that life throws at you is somebody reciting atrocious verses and expecting kudos from you. It is not easy to tell him how bad the poetry is, even if it is somebody else’s work. When the reciter happens to be the poet himself, the situation becomes even trickier. Simulated enthusiasm not only takes a toll on you, but it encourages the bore to become even more set in his ways. The other option, of course, is to be blunt; but that means that he is almost certain to take offence. A regular catch-22 if ever there was one! It used to be an integral part of good manners to avoid compelling others to choose between honesty and politeness. That sensitivity is all but gone.

One of the heaviest burdens that I carry on my conscience is a book of poetry for the publication of which I consider myself partly responsible. Back in the day, a friend regularly used to recite what he called his poetry. The quintessential good sport that I was, I was wont to praise it liberally. On one occasion I went as far as asking him when we should expect to see it in print. (In my defence, one runs out of nice things to say very soon, especially when one does not mean a word of it. Besides, extreme boredom had probably rendered me temporarily insane.)

Imagine my horror when a few days later a signed copy of the poet’s maiden book was placed in my hands. My compliments had obviously been taken to heart. The hardbound volume chronicled the sentiments of a lover who had lost the love of his life when she had given preference to the romantic advances of some rich man over similar efforts from our poet, who was habitually short on cash. (Who can blame her?) By and large it was a rather gloomy affair. But to be fair, here and there the contents were side-splitting: for instance, on the inside front cover it said that the book was priced at Rs. 600 – a rather hefty amount in the early nineties, which no sentient being would have even contemplated parting with for the offering.

As was the case in live sessions, the entire book was refreshingly indifferent to format, rhyme, or metre. There were quite a few departures from the norm. For example, one could see various refrains (radeefs) within a ghazal, while many of the ghazals had titles. Perhaps it was the poet’s way of rebelling against the status quo (of poetry). But it could also be because he was plain unaware of any norms to begin with. (This is one advantage of becoming a poet without ever having read any poetry.) There were portions where the genre changed from sombre to downright macabre. In one poem, the poet had told the object of his love that now that she had decided to murder him (he had chosen not to mention the source of this piece of intelligence), he wanted her to do him a favour. This was followed by detailed and rather graphic instructions regarding what to do with each part of his corpse. Cringe was writ large on every page of the book; but for me it was much more than merely cringeworthy, considering my own role in the materializing of the atrocity.

The inside front cover also informed the reader that 1000 copies of the volume had been printed. Barring thirty or forty complimentary copies that were distributed among friends and relatives (who promptly placed them on their coffee tables), the rest probably ended up in the shops of Lahore’s paan wallas to wrap their laachi-supaaris in. But if our poet was demoralized by the disappointing public reception to his first book, he showed no signs of it. For he kept producing poetry at a robust rate. In another poetry session months after the publication had been all but forgotten, again rather ill-advisedly (albeit partly in jest) I heard myself inquiring when the second volume was coming up. I regretted the words as soon as they had left my mouth. To my alarm, the bard could not have been more earnest when he replied: ‘I am thinking humour this time.’

Thankfully, that volume never saw the light of day. But the episode taught me the lesson that I should have learnt earlier. My dealings with budding poets ever since have been studies in care and caution. I now make it a point to err on the side of honesty. I still do not fancy breaking a heart any more than the next man does; but when push comes to shove one is well within one’s rights to give preference to one’s own heart. Besides, there are things one owes to the gods of poetry.

It was Oscar Wilde who said that every saint has a past and every sinner a future. I am delighted to report that, touch wood, it has been twenty-eight years (and counting) since I last played a part in the publication of a poetry book. I have every intention of keeping it up.