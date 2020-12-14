No NRO for opposition leaders, reiterates PM

–Imran says PDM leaders badly exposed after Lahore rally

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday briefed party leaders and coalition partners on the incumbent government’s strategy on how to tackle the opposition alliance, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The premier reiterated his stance against giving the PDM leaders at NRO-like agreement during a meeting with the party leadership. He directed the party leaders to respond to the opposition on every forum.

This meeting took place one day after the last of the 11-party anti-government alliance’s scheduled rallies, wherein the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders all agreed that the opposition is endangering the lives of the public by holding rallies during the second wave of the pandemic.

On the occasion, the prime minister said that the PDM parties were badly exposed after the meeting, the full truth of the fake statement has come before the people.

The party leaders said that the entire PDM was in a state of confusion over the issue of resignations, adding that the government’s decision not to interfere in the rally was correct.

The meeting was attended by Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz, Special Assistant to PM on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill.

The premier also called a separate meeting of spokespersons after the party leaders. The meeting of the spokespersons was also held at at the Prime Minister’s House. The report of the PDM meeting was presented at this important meeting.

Federal Ministers and aides, including Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar, also attended the meeting. Overall national political situation also was discussed at the meeting of the spokespersons.

On Sunday night, following the conclusion of PDM’s Lahore rally, PM Imran said that the rally showed that the 11-party alliance had wasted time, money and effort for a rally where very few people attended.

“Pathetic. PDM spent so much money, time, effort and displayed utter callousness by endangering people’s lives during COVID-19 spike,” he wrote on micro-blogging site, Twitter.

He further said that the blackmail attempt by the anti-government alliance was ineffective and that he would never offer them an NRO.

“Whatever future plans of further blackmail PDM may have, my message is categorical: There will never be an NRO from my government no matter what tactics the looters devise,” the premier said.