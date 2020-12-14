Maulana Tariq Jameel tests positive for coronavirus

LAHORE: Pakistan’s prominent religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel has been admitted to a hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

The scholar confirmed on Twitter that he was not feeling well from last few days. “On getting tested for Covid-19, it came positive,” he said. “I have been admitted to a hospital on the doctor’s advice. I request you all to make special prayers,” he added.

Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity rate is at 8 per cent, with 72 deaths recorded over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 8,796. The country’s aggregate infections are 438,425, of which 46,692 are active cases.