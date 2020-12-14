Maulana Tariq Jameel tests positive for coronavirus

LAHORE: Pakistan’s prominent religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel has been admitted to a hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.
The scholar confirmed on Twitter that he was not feeling well from last few days. “On getting tested for Covid-19, it came positive,” he said. “I have been admitted to a hospital on the doctor’s advice. I request you all to make special prayers,” he added.
Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity rate is at 8 per cent, with 72 deaths recorded over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 8,796. The country’s aggregate infections are 438,425, of which 46,692 are active cases.
اللہ پاک صحت دے آمین
Maulana Tariq Jameel is an official maulana. He always speaks what the party in power likes to hear. May he recover soon. The nation needs his services. Although maulanas like him are many but he is far more convincing and polite without fire and brimstone in his demeanor. What a maulana!
Our great Maulana is a big landlord of Tulamba, near Mian Channu-Khanewal. His farm is named Maulana Tariq Jameel Farm. He is blessed with both material and spiritual worlds. Allah be praised whomever He bestows his blessings.