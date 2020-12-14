Imran wishes Maulana Tariq Jameel speedy recovery

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday prayed for the early recovery of religious scholar Tariq Jameel who was admitted to a hospital a day earlier after testing positive for coronavirus.

“Praying for Maulana Tariq Jameel’s speedy and full recovery from the COVID-19,” the prime minister tweeted.

The religious scholar made the announcement in a tweet on on Sunday. “I was not feeling well from the last few days and on getting tested for Covid-19, it came positive and was admitted to the hospital on the advice of the doctors,” he wrote.

He requested his followers to pray for his health.

Maulana Tariq Jameel is one of the most popular Deobandi scholars in the country and is followed by millions around the world. He belongs to the Tableeghi Jamaat group, one of the largest missionary groups in Pakistan.