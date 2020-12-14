First Virgin Atlantic flight lands in Lahore

LAHORE: Days after the first Virgin Atlantic flight from Manchester landed in Islamabad, the inaugural flight of the British airline from London landed in Lahore on Monday.

The airline started direct services between the United Kingdom and Pakistan last week and is operating three routes: two from Islamabad to London and Manchester and one from Lahore to London.

The flight, VS-364, with 150 passengers on board took off from Heathrow Airport on Sunday at 10:00 pm (GMT) and landed at Allama Iqbal International Airport the following morning at 10:00 am. Upon landing, the flight was accorded a warm welcome by the UK consulate staffers and the airport management.

According to a statement by the British High Commission in Islamabad, Pakistan is the airline’s first new route since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The airline will operate the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft on all routes from Pakistan, a press statement said, adding that the passengers will be provided with in-flight entertainment including movies and shows in Urdu. Kosher food options will also be available.

After British Airways, Virgin Atlantic becomes the second British airline in less than a year to start direct flight operations on some of the world’s most lucrative routes. In December 2019, British Airway resumed its flights after a decade of absence following the 2008 Marriott Hotel bombing in Islamabad.

But the security situation in Pakistan has since improved, with militant attacks sharply down in the country. In Islamabad, a web of road checkpoints dotted across the city for more than a decade has mostly been dismantled.

At the time, Richard Crowder, the Deputy British High Commissioner to Pakistan, told reporters the return of British Airways was in large part due to “an improvement in the security environment in this country”.

Last week, British High Commissioner Christian Turner said the beginning of Virgin Atlantic’s operations to Pakistan was a “historic moment”.

Khush Amdeed @virginatlantic to 🇵🇰 ! History made – another zabardast news for 🇬🇧& 🇵🇰 Delighted to join @richardbranson in the video message here! 🙌🏽 #UKPakDosti @sayedzbukhari pic.twitter.com/eRZLxkoSVO — Christian Turner (@CTurnerFCDO) December 11, 2020

“Our 1.6 million strong Pakistani diaspora in the UK is at the heart of our ties,” a press release quoted him as saying.

“18 months ago we had no British airlines flying in Pakistan; today we have over 20 direct flights a week to both Islamabad and Lahore. This is a sign of confidence in Pakistan and will improve people to people links and boost trade.”

Pakistan has been running international advertising campaigns to rejuvenate its tourism sector, which was wiped out by a wave of militancy that destabilised the country following the September 11, 2001 attacks in the United States and the US-led war against terrorism in Afghanistan.