The principle of ensuring that those who hold important portfolios, where policy decisions are made in the corridors of power, must have no “Conflicts of Interest” was emphasized by Prophet’s PBUH companions like Hazrat Abu Bakr, Hazrat Umar, Hazrat Ali etc, when they became Caliphs in Islamic Welfare State. Today this principle is taught in every major university in the developed world and followed to ensure transparency, good governance and equal opportunities for all citizens.

Unfortunately, in countries where “Rule of Law” is not established and independence of judiciary is compromised and people are denied basic civil rights and necessities of life, those who hold power have conflicts of interest. They use state power to benefit themselves and loss incurred by the state is borne by citizens of that country. Despite reports by few investigative journalists of repute, the powerful lobby within the government, especially in Petroleum, Gas and Energy ministries, the people of Pakistan are being burdened with yet another escalation in Electricity Tariff. This has been going on for many years, but recently it has become more pronounced.

Everybody in Pakistan is aware of the nexus within the bureaucracy and few powerful beneficiaries, holding important portfolios, who directly benefit from such deliberate acts. There is no rocket science involved, that demand for gas utilization increases in winter and responsible governments place orders well in advance when the price is right, rather than wait for international prices to escalate. Billions of rupees have been lost continuously because of the misdeeds, or incompetence of those assigned important posts in the concerned ministries.

Obviously, such blatant heists can only go unchecked, when those involved have the backing of powerful sections of this country. This is the sad but bitter truth.

M Tariq

Lahore