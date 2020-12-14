Domestic violence is a violence that is done by a family member on another family member. Domestic violence is very common in our country and often practiced on children, parents and, particularly, the women face it much. The old traditional families, in Pakistan, treat the women inferior. They are made work all the day like a servant. They are tortured physically and often beaten due to every small reason. They are cursed and killed if they do not bring enough materials in dowry or do not give birth to a male child. Paradoxically, the senseless concepts about women are still saved in the minds of the uncivilized families which make them practice violence on the women. There is urgent need of spreading awareness about a woman’s rights. People truly need a brain wash regarding this.

I urge the government to free the women from such reckless viciousness and spread awareness about their rights.

Farahnaz Farooq Ahmed

Turbat