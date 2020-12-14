Dangers of uncertainty

The uncertainty that creates inferiority and depression in our mind and thoughts which express in our attitude and communication, there are few things who are not much important but we think without any good cause and purpose, and these thoughts invite our minds when we become free, and these unhealthy activities separate relations and prejudice in our character. Feelings of depression can be clearly connected to an experience in someone’s life, such as a tragic loss or a violent event. In the absence of a clear “trigger” such as the death of a loved one, a divorce, or the loss of a job, they may feel that it doesn’t make sense for them to feel depressed. The only solutions for such depression are to not take expect from others, don’t be depended on other mood, get your self busy, and make some healthy activities for yourself that will make you mentally and physically healthy and such things reduces the ratio of suicide causes, domestic violence and also crime.

Siraj Ahmed Abbasi

Lahore