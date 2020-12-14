A strategic realignment and betrayal of Palestine cause

Two-state solution only way forward for sustainable stability

With the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the world is changing in fundamental ways, and the actions the world leaders take in the next few years will be critical to lay the groundwork for a sustainable, secure, and prosperous future. The year 2020 has brought a new twist in international relations as all countries, irrespective of their material power capabilities, are now trying to improve their ability to resist the emerging tumultuous developments by increasingly adopting nationalist approach to international relations. The Abraham Accords, a US- brokered deal signed between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel, has re-ordered the Middle East diplomacy as it has created numerous opportunities for Israel and repercussion for Palestine. With the signing of the Abraham Accords, a new chapter in the history of Middle East has begun. These agreements between Israel, Bahrain, Sudan, and United Arab Emirates not only reflect the expansion of imperial race but also a strategic realignment against the two non- Arab powers, Iran and Turkey, threatening their interest in the region.

In fact, normalization of relations between Arab countries and Israel signals a strategic realignment of alliances and priorities in the region that will undoubtedly have consequential ramification on the Palestine cause. The recent move by Arab countries now breaks from that unified Arab position, which at its core enshrined respect for Palestinian’s sovereign decision in reaching a conclusive agreement with Israel that end its occupation since 1967 (the West Bank, including the East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strips) and resolve the issue of Palestine’s refugees in line with international law and UN General Assembly resolution number 194. They have also defied the Arab League’s charter which clearly states that members must respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other members. Normalization of relations with Israel has exacerbated the anguish of Palestinians towards the Arab countries and they perceive the signing of the Abraham Accords as betrayal of long standing Arab solidarity with Palestine.

The Palestinians and their supporters must be given such a forum to express their reservations about normalization without a just resolution to the Arab- Israel dispute. A country that serially violates human rights and international treaties should not be rewarded with normal relations.

At a recent online Arab League meeting, foreign ministers of the block were not able to come up with a resolution condemning the recent normalization of ties between Israel and some of the Arab countries. This indicates that some powerful players in the League clearly feel uneasy about condemning the deal and thereby upsetting the US. Most of the Arab states are aspiring to normalize relations with Israel due to multiple geo-economic, geo-strategic and geo- political factors. Arab nations are getting closer to Israel to benefit from the latter’s expertise in cyber security, surveillance technology, manufacturing and biotechnology. Second major reason behind normalizing ties with Israel is the consolidation of regimes. As the KAS, UAE and Bahrain are autocratic countries and they consistently want to avert another Arab Spring that might favor democracy and threatened their entrenched rule. This can only be ensured by having a strong external backing by Israel and the United States.

Another major reason for their closeness is Trump’s aggressive policy towards Iran. It is pertinent to mentioned here that Kingdom of Saudi Arabia along with Israel was among the nations who hailed President Trump’s decision to pull America out of the US-Iran nuclear deal. China-Iran confluence has raised major concerns among many countries, including the US and KSA. Certainly, some of the posturing by Beijing is very concerning and the US is yet to respond to a $400 billion lifeline thrown by China to the sanctions-riddled Iranian economy. Chinese investment in Iran would undermine the efforts of US President Trump, KSA, and Israel to impose isolation on the Iranian government because of its nuclear ambitions and hegemony in the region. Iran is an arch-enemy of the United States and Israel; Iran collaborates with Russia & China, the US-arch rivals, and Turkey, which may threaten the US imperial interest and Israel’s security in the region.

Normalization of ties with Israel without a two-state solution could further isolate Palestinians and intensify conflict in the Middle East. Arab peace with Zionist regime is a threat to regional security and harms the Palestinian cause. A new strategic design of the Middle East whose further implications will be seen in the months and years to come but in such a situation, the OIC or a similar forum of Muslim states needs to debate the issue thoroughly. The Palestinians and their supporters must be given such a forum to express their reservations about normalization without a just resolution to the Arab- Israel dispute. A country that serially violates human rights and international treaties should not be rewarded with normal relations.

The writer is a legal practitioner and columnist. He can be reached at [email protected]