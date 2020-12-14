16 December in Retrospect

It was in 1971, that Bengali Muslims who in 1906, laid the foundations of All India Muslim League at Dacca, were forced by circumstances to secede on 16 December 1971, when AAK Niazi signed the instrument of surrender, in a war which should never have been waged. AIML created Pakistan under the dynamic leadership of Qaid-e-Azam.

It is time for retrospection, and learning from the mistakes we made, when instead of upholding Quaid’s vision of a modern democratic welfare state, whose foundations were to be laid on a constitution drafted by the Constituent Assembly which he addressed on 11 August 1947, the reverse was done.

MAJ had clearly warned us of the inherent dangers we faced and importance of supremacy of laws and the constitution and the confined role of paid civil and uniformed public office holders, in his address to the Staff College Quetta on 14 June 1948. What followed after his death, was the reverse of what MAJ had vey emphatically elaborated.

The remnants of the British Raj, like the Unionist Party of Punjab, and the curse of corruption which we inherited, as elaborated in his 11 August address, conspired to deny the people self-rule through their chosen elected representatives. When the will of the people was thwarted and their mandate given in 1970 elections was denied, the politically active people of former East Pakistan, who supported Madar-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah in the 1965 rigged elections, were forced by circumstances, such as the unwarranted military action to stand up.

A military dictator had earlier banned all politicians, including those who supported MAJ and Muslim League in independence struggle through a draconian law EBDO in August 1959. He had already abolished all political parties on 7 October 1958. The rest is history.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore