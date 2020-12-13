PM calls PDM jalsa a waste of money, time and effort

–Ministers lash out at opposition over ‘negative politics’ amid coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) Lahore rally showed that the 11-party alliance had wasted time, money and effort for a rally where very few people attended.

“Pathetic. PDM spent so much money, time, effort and displayed utter callousness by endangering people’s lives during COVID-19 spike,” he wrote on micro-blogging site, Twitter.

He further said that the blackmail attempt by the anti-government alliance was ineffective and that he would never offer them an NRO.

“Whatever future plans of further blackmail PDM may have, my message is categorical: There will never be an NRO from my government no matter what tactics the looters devise,” the premier said.

Earlier, while talking to a private news channel, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said that the government is ready to hold dialogue with the opposition parties on every important national issue, but will not make any compromise on the matter of accountability of the corrupts. He said that the opposition is trying to blackmail the government by using different tactics, adding they are using resignations as political stunt, but they are not serious in its purpose.

Faraz said that the government will not come under pressure by opposition’s jugglery tactics which it has adopted to get the national reconciliation ordinance (NOR). He added that the opposition has no moral logic to hold public gatherings during the second wave of coronavirus, which was more lethal as compared to the first wave.

Replying to a question, Faraz said that the opposition parties should come to the parliament as it is the best forum to discuss every national issue.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi, while addressing the media on Sunday, said that opposition’s public meetings despite the Covid-19 pandemic were not only playing havoc with people’s lives but also damaging the country’s economy.

Separately, expressing sorrow over the opposition parties’ negative politics, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that unfortunately Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has “made coronavirus a partner of their alliance” as they are proving to be responsible for spreading the virus.

In a statement on Sunday, he said that opposition’s public gatherings have no agenda except closure of investigations into its leaders’ corruption. He hoped that the people of Lahore would flatly reject the negative politics of the PDM.

Similarly, Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, during her visit to the control room set up at Lahore deputy commissioner’s (DC) office, said that the citizens have shown confidence in the leadership of PM Imran and have rejected PDM’s call for a really.

She said that the claims of opposition were exposed as only a small number of people gathered at Minar-e-Pakistan, adding that leadership is not transferred through inheritance. The self-proclaimed leaders tried to put the country into crisis despite alarming coronavirus situation in the country but the citizens rejected their treacherous narrative, she maintained.

She also said that the government didn’t put any obstacle in the way of opposition in order to avoid any confrontation and to expose the political strength of PDM to the public. She further said that people of Lahore pay heed to the secret message of Shehbaz and turned a deaf ear to “Calibri Queen’s” call for a meeting.

“The Calibri Queen’s efforts to double-cross Shehbaz Sharif ended in vain,” she added.

Firdous said that the citizens ruined the political agenda of PDM as only a few people attended the meeting.

She said that opposition held this congregation unlawfully and strict legal action will be taken against the organizers and their facilitators. She was of the view that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will never resign on the behest of “Calibri Queen”. She further said that the government foiled the attempt of PDM for political confrontation and political martyrdom through her best strategy.