PML-N leaders booked over rallies across Lahore

LAHORE: Cases were registered on Friday against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership for violating coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) during minor rallies in Lahore ahead of December 13 public gathering.

According to details, dozens of party workers and leaders have been nominated in separate cases at Ichhra, Gawalmandi, and Lohari police stations. The provisions regarding violation of SOPs and holding provocative speeches have been included in the cases.

Earlier, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz led a rally from Gajju Matta to Data Darbar on December 10.

While addressing the participants, Maryam said that PML-N assembly members have rushed to submit their resignations even though the party is yet to formally ask them to do so. She also said that the same Imran Khan who vowed to not give National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to the opposition has been begging for it for the past two days.