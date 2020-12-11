PM Imran, Bill Gates discuss Covid-19 situation in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a telephonic conversation with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) co-chair Bill Gates, has highlighted his government’s commitment to combat the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic through coordinated efforts and smart lockdowns.

The two sides exchanged views on the Covid-19 situation and polio eradication efforts in the country. The PM shared the country’s policy to control and mitigate the deleterious impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on health and economy. He acknowledged the BMGF’s continued support to the Ehsaas Programme, which would help the most vulnerable segments of the country’s population.

The PM also commended the BMGF’s strong advocacy for the provision of safe and effective Covid-19 vaccines to all the developing countries.

While acknowledging the BMGF for its critical support in building Pakistan’s emergency management capacity for polio eradication, the PM reaffirmed that eradication of polio remained a key priority of his government. At present, anti-polio campaigns are being intensified across the country.

On the occasion, Bill Gates acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic without affecting economic growth. They also agreed to continue working together on the shared objectives of eradicating polio and combating the Covid-19 pandemic.