‘We will not backtrack from our demand,’ Bilawal says after meeting Maryam

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Friday that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would not “backtrack from our demand that establishment’s meddling into political affairs must be stopped” while boosting that the incumbent government must have received words of the large numbers preparing to attend the Lahore rally.

These comments came shortly after the PPP chairman met with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Friday afternoon the Jati Umra to discuss the strategy of the PDM ahead of the opposition alliance’s December 13 rally in Lahore.

“Be it establishment or this ‘dummy government’, the time for dialogue has long gone,” Bilawal remarked while speaking to the media in Lahore outside the Jati Umra residence.

In response to a question about the PPP not aligning with the PDM’s plan to resign from assemblies, he said: “PPP stands by the decision of resignations from assemblies and I am receiving resignations of my lawmakers in large numbers”.

At time same time, he added that the opposition would not allow “undemocratic forces” to take advantage of the situation.”

He also reiterated the PDM narrative of removing the incumbent government, adding that there was no reason to hold a dialogue. “Be it establishment or this ‘dummy government’, the time for dialogue has long gone,” Bilawal remarked.

Maryam, on the occasion, said that sitting ministers were approaching them for talks, but that she was not interested. “Now the one who would say that he won’t give NRO is now asking the one for himself,” she added.

She also warned the government that if it continued to “intimidate and illegally detain” her party workers then the government will be overthrown much earlier.

Bilawal had reached Lahore on Thursday and met with party workers to strategise for the rally at Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan. Meanwhile, Maryam had spent several hours on Thursday mustering support for the PDM’s jalsa.

PML-N leaders have said that “big decisions” are expected to take place at the jalsa with many political analysts predicting the PDM lawmakers will announce resigning from the provincial and national assemblies. In this regard, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that if the opposition lawmakers resign from parliament, the government will hold by-elections on their seats “and come back with more strength”.

Bilawal also offered his condolences to Maryam for the death of her grandmother, Begum Shamim Akhtar.

Meanwhile, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat reiterated on Friday that the government will not grant permission for PDM’s December 13 jalsa in Lahore. Basharat said action will be taken against the organisers and facilitators of jalsas and rallies.

However, newly-appointed Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed announced permission for the opposition alliance to hold a public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore on December 13.

“There is no restriction from the government on PDM to hold a public gathering in Lahore,” he said.

Speaking to the media in the federal capital, the interior minister said that efforts were afoot to create anarchy in the country and foreign funding is being funneled in the country for it. “The country is facing threat from inside,” he said.

Rasheed blamed the opposition leaders for looting the national wealth and said that their public gatherings would not hurt Prime Minister Imran Khan and he is not going anywhere.

“Not only that he would complete his incumbent tenure but will be elected for the next term also,” the minister said.

He said that practices to loot national wealth and money laundering would be addressed on a priority basis during his tenure. “Since now I am the interior minister, NAB [National Accountability Bureau] and FIA [Federal Investigation Agency] will perform their responsibilities to a full extent,” he said.

Rasheed further said that the government was taking all-out measures to bring back Nawaz Sharif.

He extended his support for the newly-appointed Railways Minister Azam Swati and said that he would run the affairs in his place in a far better way.