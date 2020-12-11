Hafeez, Rasheed get new roles in yet another cabinet reshuffle

–Imran appoints Rasheed as interior minister, Ijaz Shah as narcotics control minister, Hafeez Shaikh as finance minister and Azam Swati as railways minister

Yet another reshuffle of the federal cabinet has occurred, wherein former adviser on finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh is now the minister of finance, former interior minister Ijaz Shah is now the minister of narcotics control, and former railways minister Sheikh Rasheed is now the minister of interior.

Meanwhile, Azam Khan Swati has been made federal minister for railways.

This the fourth federal cabinet reshuffle since the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government came into power three years ago.

Rasheed met Prime Minister Imran Khan and thanked for believing in him. Both leaders also discussed matters related to the new portfolio.

This reshuffling comes shortly after the ruling of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) On December 7, the IHC had ruled that special assistants and advisers to the prime minister were not members of the cabinet and therefore, cannot be part of cabinet proceedings.

The judgment, from a division bench comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Ghulam Azam Qambrani, noted that Article 93 of the Constitution allows the prime minister to appoint up to five advisors and conferring of a federal minister status on an advisor is “only for the purpose of perks and privileges” and “does not make the advisor a federal minister as such”.

It is pertinent to mention here that Hafeez, who was sworn in for a period of six months by President Dr Arif Alvi, is not a member of the parliament. However, according to Article 91 (9) of the Constitution, any individual who is not part of the parliament can be a minister for six months. In order to become a minister again, the unelected member should be elected to the National Assembly (NA).

Following the appointment, the premier discussed opposition’s resignations, long march and the upcoming Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) jalsa in Lahore being hosted by PML-N on December 13.

Reportedly, PM Imran has tasked the newly-appointed interior ministry to deal with the PDM.

This is the fourth reshuffle of the cabinet since the PTI came into power in 2018. The first reshuffle took place in April 2019, wherein Hafeez was appointed as the adviser on finance after Asad Umar’s resignation. In November 2019, Asad was brought back to the federal cabinet as planning minister while Khusro Bakhtiar was appointed as minister for economic affairs. Finally, earlier this year, the premier removed Awan as special assistant and appointed Lt Gen (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa instead. Senator Shibli Faraz was appointed as the information minister.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court (SC) will take up the contempt petition against newly appointed Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on December 15.

The chairperson of the Pakistan Girl Guides Association has filed the case against Rasheed and his nephew MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafiq over the demolition of the boundary wall of the association’s headquarters in Rawalpindi on April 15, 2019. They have been accused of chopping down trees for a make-shift helipad for Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed, will hear the case.