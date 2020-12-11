FO registers protest with Indian diplomat over ceasefire violation

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Friday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register Pakistan’s strong protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

In a statement, FO Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that one innocent civilian sustained serious injuries in the indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Tatta Pani Sector.

He said that the Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-calibre mortars and automatic weapons.

India has committed 2940 ceasefire violations to date in this year alone, resulting in 27 people embracing martyrdom and 247 innocent civilians sustaining serious injuries, he added.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

The spokesperson said that these egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security.