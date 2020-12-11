FM Qureshi calls on int’l bodies to investigate fake Indian NGOs

ISLAMABAD: After the release of the report by Europe-based DisinfoLab on India’s misinformation warfare, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi called on the European Union and the United Nations to initiate an investigation and delist fake NGOs “run by India” to malign Pakistan.

The above was said while addressing a press conference on Friday alongside Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Moeed Yusuf.

Qureshi said that the report by the Brussels-based lab confirmed that Pakistan’s oft-stated apprehensions of India’s hybrid smear campaign.

According to the report, India has been running a 15 year-long operation to spread lies about Pakistan with the help of more than 750 fake media outlets, reporting in 119 states. Aside from that, more than 550 domain names were registered under the operation to create a web of platforms that propagated fake news. Indian news platform ANI played a key role in spreading the fake news created through this operation in India and around the world.

“Pakistan has been informing the world about India’s activities for a long time. The country also launched a full-fledged campaign against Pakistan with regards to the Financial Action Task Force [FATF],” he said.

“Indian network is working to consolidate more power and improve the image of India and damage the reputation of rival countries so that it can ultimately garner more support for itself from the international community,” FM Qureshi said.

“We urge the UN human rights machinery […], the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights […] as well as human rights experts to take a serious look as to how a prestigious platform such as the human rights council was thus misused,” he said.

The minister stressed the need for the UN to look into the government-owned organisations being used for “spreading fake news and hate”.

He also urged the EU to look in the matter, asking them not to “let their legal institutions and frameworks be abused in such a blatant manner”.

He called for an investigation by the EU into its own parliament for any manipulation by these fake NGOs.

Qureshi also called upon the Reuters news agency to disassociate itself from India’s ANI and “reconsider their existing partnership” since the latter was identified in the report as being complicit in the mass propaganda network and dissemination of fake news.

On the occasion, SAPM Yusuf added that India had broken international laws by using the names of the UN and EU to defame Pakistan.

“International laws were broken with the use of UN and EU letterheads and identity theft is punishable by 20 years,” he said, but did not elaborate on which law he was referring to.

“Pakistan will pursue a proactive policy against India’s propaganda and we will convey our narrative and stance to every possible forum,” he said. “Our paradigm is based on economic security and peace while India is pursuing the agenda to hinder Pakistan’s development,” Qureshi said, referring to India as a mafia.