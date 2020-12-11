British airlines take maiden voyage to Pakistan

The British airlines Virgin Atlantic have begun their operations in Pakistan with their first flight from Manchester to Islamabad took place on Friday.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfikar Bukhari and British High Commissioner Christian Turner were present at the tarmac to receive the flight.

As operations have commenced, it is planned that the airline will have eight flights per week to Pakistan. Another flight from the federal capital will take off for London’s Heathrow airport on December 13 and a third will head from Lahore to London on December 14, according to a statement from the British High Commission.

Bukhari expressed his hope that that with Virgin Airlines – the second-largest airline in the United Kingdom – starting flights to the country, trade and tourism between Pakistan and the UK would be boosted.

Referring to this as a “historic moment”, Turner also said this “will improve people to people links and boost trade.” He added that merely a year and a half ago, there have been no flights between the two countries, and now there are 20 direct flights weekly.

“Our 1.6 million strong Pakistani diaspora in the UK is at the heart of our ties,” he was quoted as saying by the press release.

The airline will operate the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft on all routes from Pakistan, the press statement said, adding that the passengers will be provided with in-flight entertainment including movies and shows in Urdu. Halal food options will also be available.

Earlier in December, the airline was granted permission to operate to and from Pakistan. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) approved the airlines’ cargo and passenger flight operations and granted permission for passenger flights.

Virgin Atlantic had announced three routes to Pakistan from the UK i.e. London-Lahore, London-Islamabad and Manchester-Islamabad.

Moreover, the airline will also provide “fast, efficient” cargo services which will “enable growing trade volumes between exporters and importers in both the UK and Pakistan”.

