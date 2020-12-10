The second wave may not be the last

The government needs to prepare for troubles ahead

AT PENPOINT

The governments of the world seem more interested than the people in the new covid-19 vaccines which are at last making it out of the research laboratories into the public domain. Just as the entire Northern Hemisphere seemed submerged under the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic, a number of vaccines emerged, which seemed ready for administrative approval for marketing. However, one of the great disappointments of the current pandemic was the failure of the effort to find an effective antiviral.

Some vaccines have reached the stage of application to the FDA for approval. This is much faster than normal. However, a vaccine is not a cure. It is of no help to someone who has already caught the disease, and has started to develop symptoms. The vaccines developed includes one which requires the dose to be continually refrigerated at -70°C. As a lot of Third-World health facilities lack such refrigeration facilities, it will mean that that vaccine will not be available in much of the world.

Another issue is that the vaccines are arriving at the beginning of the so-called second wave. The last major experience of a new disease was the Spanish influenza of 1918-1921. It is now not really fatal, but it was actually deadlier in its second and third waves. There were four waves in all, and anywhere between 17 million and 100 million people were killed by it, with 500 million people catching it, in a world population of 1.5 billion. Going by those standards, covid-19 is far behind.

It may have caused a greater stir because of the difference of the times. For one thing, people are not so used to dying, especially of an infectious disease. For another, Spanish flu came to a world which was just coming off its First ever world war. It was merely a footnote to the destruction entailed in that conflict. Covid-19 has struck at a time when even the memories of the Cold War were beginning to fade, and most countries had not known war for decades.

Pakistan has represented most countries, in that it was faced with tough choices at the beginning of the pandemic, and has had to face them again. It is also truer of Pakistan than other countries that the pandemic has played a greater role in its politics than was ever contemplated than when it began. The pandemic has generally posed an existential threat for almost all governments, with there being major criticism of their handling of the crisis, and only the New Zealand government successfully winning re-election if an electoral challenge has come along.

Pakistan has seen an opposition form an alliance and challenge the government on its handling of the economy. Ousted PM Nawaz Sharif has ruffled many feathers in attacking the Army, but it should be noted that he blamed the COAS and the DG ISI not so much for interfering in politics, as for bringing an incompetent leadership to office through that interference. Mian Nawaz did not indulge in any abstruse arguments about the morality or otherwise of military interference in politics, did not go into any detail about the constitutional arrangements, but talked about the consequences in bread-and-butter terms that the ordinary man would empathise with. He did not refer the economic failures of the government to the pandemic-induced depression. He can hardly be blamed for this, as the government itself has claimed excellent handling of the economy and has downplayed the pandemic.

The government instead has used the pandemic to clamp down on PDM rallies. It has not succeeded so far, but it is noticeable that it has voiced no objection to any other gatherings, most notably the funeral of deceased Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi in Lahore. It is possible that the PDM rally in Lahore on December 13 will be blamed by the government for the spread caused by the funeral held on November 21.

The pressure the government will face because of the arrival of a vaccine will be as severe as that created by the pandemic itself. The foremost issue will be distribution. The decision has already been made to prioritize frontline health workers, and those over 65, but the temptation will be strong for powerful people to jump the queue. Queue-jumping will also become a symbol of power. The temptation will increase for family members. Frontline workers will be in charge of the distribution, and will be sorely tempted to make their immediate families safe.

That may well be seen as reasonable to an extent, but it is the borderline that will create problems. For example, if a frontline health worker is allowed to have parents vaccinated, what about the other children of the now-safe parents? One danger is that those drafting the rules might benefit. For example, the over-60 rule allows the Prime Minister, who is 67, to benefit, as well as the COAS, who turned 60 only last month.

The desire to jump the queue will create an opportunity for crime, and criminals will not be slow to exploit the myriad opportunities offered to part people scared for their lives from their money. The government will have to act to stop that, not just as a matter of public policy, but to prevent disaffection among the populace. Unfortunately, the crime may tempt members of the government; not just the stalwarts of the PTI, but also the permanent civil servants.

Another issue, towards which no official attention has been devoted, is what to do about anti-vaccine activists. There are unlikely to be any environmentalists here, but religious extremists might oppose any vaccine adopted just as vigorously as they opposed the polio vaccination campaign. That has receded somewhat into the background, but even now, Pakistan remains with Afghanistan one of the two countries where the existence of polio infection means the disease has not been eradicated. Pakistan has a rather unfortunate history, for the last case of smallpox, the only disease ever wiped out by humans, was in Pakistan.

As Pakistan is poor, the allocation of $100 million, as has been done by the government, to buy the vaccine will need to be followed. One problem with the covid-19 vaccines coming out is that they require two injections. This is unlike the smallpox or polio vaccines, which are one-time doses providing lifetime protection. In addition, to take just one example, the European Union has secured 200 million doses (with an option for 100 million more) for Pfizer’s vaccine, Japan 120 million doses, the United States 100 million doses (with an option for 500 million more), and the U.K. 30 million doses. If all options are exercised, Pfizer simply cannot meet that demand even by the end of 2021. The earlier the order is placed, the better.

Pakistan might prefer to opt for the Chinese vaccine, which is also now in production in China, but that will not stop those who trust Western medicine blindly to opt for expensive imports from the USA. Or more likely, vials of plain distilled water sold by crooks with foreign labels pasted to them.

Both government and people must keep in mind that the vaccines do not mean the end of the second wave that is already upon us. All that can be realistically hoped is that the vaccine will be freely available towards the end of next year. Until then, expect everyone to play with your health.