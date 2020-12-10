Students, rights activists condemn unlawful killings by Australian forces in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: A large number of students, rights activists and other members of civil society staged a protest on Wednesday, condemning the unlawful killings of 39 people by Australian elite soldiers in Afghanistan.

In the demonstration held at National Press Club, a number of protesters gathered with placards and banners, inscribed with slogans against the Australian forces, and asked the international community to take action against the armed forces.

The protestors demanded that Australian senior officials, including prime minister and army chief, should step down from their posts. Moreover, the Australian government should give one million dollars to the families of diseased as compensation.

They said that the act was a serious war crime. “The Australian forces completely violated the Geneva Convention. They should be removed from the NATO alliance and penalized under international laws of war,” the protesters demanded.

The Geneva Conventions comprise four treaties and three additional protocols, which establish the standards of international law for humanitarian treatment during a war. Through the treaties, basic rights of wartime prisoners and measures for protection of wounded and sick people were defined.

The demonstrators further said that the Australian forces completely ignored this historical treaty and killed number of innocent Afghanis unlawfully. They alleged that some patrol commanders ordered their junior soldiers to shoot innocent people to fulfil their heinous wishes and illegal interests.

“The United Nations should pass a resolution against this brutal act of Australia. All other international human rights organisations should also raise voice against the killings,” the protesters suggested.