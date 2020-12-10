Sindh cabinet takes major decisions for KCR, bus, ambulance service

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Wednesday took major decisions for Karachi Circular Railway (KCR), resumption of CNG buses of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and ambulance service of Aman Foundation.

While chairing the provincial cabinet meeting, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah granted approval to release the remaining Rs10 million for the KCR project. During the briefing, the cabinet members were told that the Sindh government has earlier released Rs15 million funds for the KCR project.

In the meeting, it was decided to register the ambulance service of Aman Foundation as a new company. The company will be named Sindh Emergency and Rescue Services (SERS). The government also approved funds for the ambulance service and decided to increase its capacity to 200 ambulances. The SERS board will be comprised of nine members, while the provincial health minister will act as its chairperson.

The cabinet gave a green signal for the resumption of KMC’s 66 CNG buses, as the buses will be given under private management for five years to provide transportation facilities to the commuters in the metropolis.

The government also decided to grant magisterial powers to district administrator for controlling prices of essential commodities.

The health told the cabinet members that the province requires 330,000 Covid-19 extraction kits, 330,000 amplification kits, 480 swabs, and viral transport media (VTM) kits. The cabinet decided to write a letter to the federal government for the procurement of 880,000 Covid-19 testing kits.

The provincial government also decided to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the National Radio Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) and the home department for the installation of 10,000 cameras under the Karachi Safe City Project.