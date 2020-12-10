Rasheed says those who resign would become ‘C class’ prisoners

Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed expressed his hope that not all members of the Opposition would resign from their seats, adding that those that do would not get any “benefits”, rather they would end up in jails as “C class” inmates.

The above was said while Rasheed was talking to media persons in Lahore.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had opened the door for dialogue, but the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) seemed adamant on refusing.

No politician closes the door to dialogue, he added.

“Those with whom you want to negotiate are against Nawaz Sharif’s statement,” said the railways minister. He added that “whatever” the situation may be, it will not benefit the PDM.

Rasheed was not troubled by the news of the PDM’s plans for resigning and said that it would not harm the National Assembly.

He further taunted the PDM’s plans for holding a long march towards the federal capital, adding that the winters would be waiting for them.

A day earlier, differences and mistrust between the parties PDM had forced the opposition alliance to postpone its decision to announce en masse resignations of its lawmakers during its Lahore rally on December 13.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had already said that its lawmakers in Sindh Assembly would not tender resignations as the party was ruling the province.

After listening to the PPP’s perspective, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Cheif Fazlur Rehman had said that there was a need for further deliberations over the issue leading to the postponement of resignations.

Furthermore, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers in the Punjab Assembly Jalil Sharaqpuri and Maulana Ghayasuddin had announced that they would defy the party decision. Talking to media persons, Jalil Sharaqpuri said that no one would resign from the assembly for personal agenda being pushed by a specific family. He had said that the PML-N was not a private firm or family property of anyone.

He had further maintained that as a senior Muslim Leaguer, he would not resign without just cause and reasoning.

Maulana Ghayasuddin had also refused to resign, adding that he had been in the party longer than Nawaz Sharif. He had said that no one could ask for a resignation from him.