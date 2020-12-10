Punjab CM announces Rs17bn projects for Sialkot

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Wednesday announced new projects worth Rs17 billion for Sialkot.

Addressing a ceremony, the CM said that the government is initiating development projects worth billions of rupees to facilitate the Sialkot citizens and improve their living standards.

The CM said that the provincial government will set up a new industrial state, comprising 10,00 acres of land, in Sialkot. He added that a new 500-bed hospital will be established at a cost of Rs5 billion in the city. Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the hospital during his next visit to the city.

Buzdar also congratulated the people on the inauguration of AirSial airline. He also vowed to provide free healthcare coverage to the entire population of the province by the end of 2021.