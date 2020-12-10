PML-N MPA gets bail in Pakpattan AC torture case

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday granted pre-arrest bail to a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) member of Punjab Assembly (MPA) in a case pertaining to inflicting torture on Pakpattan assistant commissioner.

Mian Naveed Ali — MPA from PP-192, Pakpattan-II — was booked along with his father Mian Ahmed Ali and six others in November on charges of abusing and kidnapping AC Khawar Bashir who raided a marquee and imposed Rs50,000 fine on it for violation of the law.

The incident drew sharp criticism especially by the All Pakistan Provincial Civil Services Association (APPCSA) and the PMS Officers Association who demanded immediate arrest of the politician.

Later, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also took notice and sought a report from the Sahiwal regional police officer (RPO).

The high court approved the request and granted bail till December 24 and directed Naveed to submit a surety bond worth Rs100,000.

The court also sought a reply from the concerned station head officer (SHO) into the probe.

Earlier this month, an additional district and sessions court in Pakpattan dismissed Naveed’s bail request.