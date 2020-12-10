Media war against Pakistan

RAW in Europe

The false news of civil war in Pakistan spread by Indian media in October pales into insignificance compared to what RAW is doing to malign Pakistan in Europe over the last 15 years. The EU DisinfoLab, an independent non-profit organisation focused on tackling sophisticated disinformation campaigns against the EU and its values, has uncovered a massive operation targeting international institutions while serving Indian interests. The organization recently published a study named “Indian Chronicles” with breathtaking details of the activities of Srivastva network operating from Brussels.

The Srivastva network has been created primarily to influence the Geneva based UN Council for Human Rights(UNHCR) and the Brussels based European Parliament. Its aim is to manufacture and spread fake news and opinion pieces targeting countries not liked by India, the foremost being Pakistan.

Trips have been organised for selected Members of the European Parliament to Kashmir, Bangladesh and the Maldives, often falsely presenting them as official delegations. Among the creations of the Srivastva network are three informal groups in the European Parliament, namely the “South Asia Peace Forum,” the “Baloch Forum” and “Friends of Gilgit-Baltistan.” They have organised press conferences and events within and in front of the European Parliament.

Srivasta network’s organisations like WESTT – the Women Economic and Social Think-Tank – have drafted and suggested parliamentary questions to the European Commission. The organisations were used to attract a growing number of MEPs into a pro-India and anti-Pakistan discourse often using causes such as minorities rights and women’s rights as an entry point.

The network has created over 265 coordinated fake local media outlets in 65 countries serving Indian interests, as well as multiple dubious think tanks and NGOs. It frequently uses ANI, India’s largest news wire agency to spread the propaganda.

The grand media operation with worldwide reach and several trips for selected EU parliamentarians cannot be run on a small budget. Apparently the Srivastva network is funded and directed by RAW.

Hopefully the EU countries would take action against the network which uses their territory to spread disinformation against Pakistan. The least the investigative report would do is to cause international embarrassment to India. The EU DisinfoLab report is also a reflection on the performance of Pakistan’s embassies in European capitals which failed to connect the dots over all these years.